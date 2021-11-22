Mary Jeanne Gavin, 64, was called home to her Savior on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous, three year battle with cancer.

Born May 11, 1957 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Seely Kay.

After graduating from Oil City High School in the class of 1975, she attended Valparaiso University, earning a B.S. in Home Economics, and the University of Maryland, where she earned her master’s degree with a focus on social work.

Mary Jeanne worked for eight years as a learning support teacher in St. Mary’s County in Maryland before returning home to work for Community Services of Venango County for 20 years, becoming the executive director.

Because of her work with Community Services, she had the opportunity to serve on several local community boards, and was instrumental in developing the Friends For Food drive, Spirit of Giving, and the local Postal Food Drive.

Mrs. Gavin was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where she served as a reader and communion assistant, and belonged to the women’s group.

She enjoyed biking, kayaking, and boating; and loved watching ACC basketball tournaments, women’s college basketball, the WNBA, and all of her children’s activities.

On October 18, 1980, she was married to Patrick J. Gavin who survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Molly Gavin of Oil City, Leah Gavin of New Orleans, LA, Joshua Gavin of Mechanicsburg, and Noah Gavin of Lodi, OH.

Also surviving are three siblings, the Rev. William Kay, and his wife Linda of Rochester, NY, Terrence Kay and his wife Linda of Ellicott City, MD, and Barbara Koschmann and her husband Mark of Midland, MI; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

Friends and family are invited and may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3 to 8 pm and again on Wednesday at Good Hope Lutheran Church from 10 to 11 am.

A funeral service will be held at Good Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday at 11 am with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating and the Rev. J. Michael Parsh and Mary Jeanne’s brother, the Rev. William Kay assisting.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials in Mary Jeanne’s name be made to Community Services of Venango County at 203 Center Street, Oil City, PA 16301, Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran Street, Oil City, PA 16301, or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.