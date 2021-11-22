 

Police Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Suspect Allegedly Involved in Theft of Wheelchair

Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_0860-croppedKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who was allegedly involved in the theft of a wheelchair in Knox.

Clarion-based State Police are looking for a suspect (pictured above and below) who was reportedly involved in the theft of a wheelchair in Knox last week.

Police say the theft took place at Tom’s Riverside in Knox on Monday, November 15, around 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the pictured suspect’s identity is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

IMG_0860-crop2


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

