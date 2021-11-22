Police Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Suspect Allegedly Involved in Theft of Wheelchair

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who was allegedly involved in the theft of a wheelchair in Knox.

Police say the theft took place at Tom’s Riverside in Knox on Monday, November 15, around 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the pictured suspect’s identity is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

