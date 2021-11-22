Richard “Mike” Beichner, age 64, of Coudersport and formerly of Shippenville, passed away on Saturday morning, November 20, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport, following an illness.

Born November 11, 1957, in Clarion, he was a son of Matilda S. Nugent Beichner of Shippenville and the late Albert S. Beichner.

Mike graduated from Keystone High School in 1976.

He married the former Cheryl Weaver on June 30, 1979, and she survives.

Mike worked for Morgan Advanced Materials and Technologies for 25 years and was previously a logger for Lyle Miller and Judd Fulton Forest Products.

He loved his family, gardening, hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his 98-year-old mother, Matilda; his wife, Cheryl; two sons: Jesse (Gwen) Beichner of Virginia and James (Hillary) Beichner of Coudersport, and six grandchildren: Abby, Isaiah, Bethany, Rebekah, Caleb and Declan.

Mike is also survived by four brothers: Ronald (Ester) Beichner of Georgia, Anthony (Cindy) Beichner and Benjamin (Sandy) Beichner of Shippenville and Floyd Beichner of Knox; three sisters: Judy (Joseph) Crate and Sarah (Larry) Wagner of Venus, and Velma (Lynn) Young of Brookville, and father-in-law, Daryl Weaver of Knox.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by three brothers: infant Donald J. Beichner, David R. Beichner and Jeffrey L. Beichner, and mother-in-law, Carol S. Weaver.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in the funeral home with Pastor Hank St. Amour, pastor of the Hebron Union Church in Coudersport, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Mike’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.