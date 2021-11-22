“Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do” – Dr. Robert H. Schuller

This book graced the coffee table of the Siegfried household for many years. If Robert “Bob” Siegfried was a book title, this was it.

This book, that was the mantra for his life, was one that helped many readers overcome struggles in their lives.

This mantra helped Bob overcome many of his own life struggles – coming out stronger in the end.

That is how he is remembered by his family – a tough man who bravely and courageously fought the good fight until the very end.

Bob passed peacefully at home on November 19th, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob leaves behind his beautiful wife of 55 years, Donna (Tuccarello) Siegfried of Grove City; three children, all of whom he adored – April (Vince) Kisamore of Grove City, Erik (Christine) Siegfried of Oil City, and Aaron (Michelle) Siegfried of Volant; six wonderful grandchildren – Holly (Jordon) Peterson of Grove City, Ashley Kisamore of Grove City, Michael (Chloe) Kisamore of Grove City, Grace Siegfried of Philadelphia, and Amber and Brooke Siegfried of Volant; and five beautiful great-grandchildren, all of Grove City – Liam and Thea Peterson, Zoe and Zane Kisamore, and Jude Kisamore. He also leaves behind his little sister, Sandy (John) Tartamella of Carlisle, PA.

Bob was preceded in death by his big sister, Barb (John) Spitznogle and his parents, Leroy and Margaret Siegfried.

He will be missed terribly by his family who love him so very much, but they will carry on. We have been told by a very special man…these tough – and, sad – times won’t last

Visitation will be at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Avenue, Grove City, PA 16127 on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Willard Morse officiating.

Interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Plain Grove Township., Lawrence County.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Grove City Area Pet Rescue, 300 Oak Street, Grove City, PA 16127.

Online obituaries can be found at www.cunninghamfhgc.com.

