Robert Wallace Wiant, Jr., age 86, of Millerstown, PA passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning November 19, 2021.

He was born on August 26, 1935 to the late Robert and June Wiant, Sr. Bob married Judy Ann Fescenmyer on September 14, 1963 at St. Michael Church, Fryburg.

Bob graduated from Clarion High School in 1953 and then proudly served in the United States Army as a Spec-5 in the 323rd Chemical Company for over four years as he had been discharged and then called back during the Berlin Crisis where he received the Expert Carbine Badge.

He worked for Wayne Smith Beverages for 35 years, known as the “Pop Man” and after he retired he worked for Sorce for a few years and then finally retired.

Bobs hobbies included amateur radio, WA3ZYD, hunting, farming, but his greatest love and joy of all was spending time and holding hands with the love of his life, Judy. He loved spending time with the rest of his family too.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Surviving Bob is his loving wife, Judy, of 58 years; Children: Ray Alan (Shelly) Wiant of Brookville, Robin (Lonnie) McConahy of Hillsville, and Robert (Patty) Wiant of Shippenville; a sister Joan Pletcher of Clarion and four brothers, Jim Wiant of Barberton, Ohio, John Wiant of Clarion, David (Pat) Wiant Menge of Colchester, CT, and Paul (Sue) Wiant of LomPoc, CA; three sister-in-laws, Florabell Best of Shippenville, Bonnie Wiant of Clarion and Diana Wiant of Fairlawn, Ohio; Grandchildren: Ray (Elizabeth) Wiant, Jr., Trista (Chris) Velasquez, Kayla (Tory) Reyes, Jason ( Amy)Wilson, Mark Myers, Matthew (Jen) Wilson, Katie (Tristan) Reed, Breanna (Andrew) Benschoter, Matthew McConahy, Cortney McConahy, Victoria (Ron) Snow, Jr., Robert Wiant, Jr., Missy Goodman, Amanda Miller, and Chris Johnson. Bob also had many Godchildren, nieces, nephews and 14 1/2 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob Wiant, Jr. was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard(Dick)Wiant and Harold (Art) Wiant and two sisters Betty Preston, and baby girl Wiant; brother/sister-in-laws: Homer (Jack) Best, John Nederriter, Ray and Darlene Fescenmyer, Joe and Dot Fescenmyer, Harold Pletcher and Darlene Wiant.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor of presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

