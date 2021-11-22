Sandra Lee (Harmon) Bright passed on to her eternal home on November 15, 2021.

She died peacefully in her home, after an extended illness, with her loving husband, Al, at her bedside.

Born November 26, 1952, at Punxsutawney Hospital, she was the daughter of Samuel O. Harmon Jr. and Lois Brocious Harmon Veronesi.

Sandy graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1970. She graduated from Kittanning Beauty Academy and owned and operated “Sandy’s Shear Shop” in her home for 25 years.

She was Mahoning Township tax collector for 20 years and always cheerfully accommodated her taxpayers, no matter the time of day. She was also billing secretary for Distant water company.

Sandy attended Oakland Church of God for many years and Salem United Methodist Church throughout her youth.

Her greatest loves were her family, her dog Koda, and her horse Secret. Teaching her boys to ride horses in their youth and watching her grandson play football were some of her favorite memories.

One of the joys of her life was trail riding with her friends. They had many crazy, fun-filled trips to Benezette camping and riding the trails together.

Special trips to Colorado with her dear friend, Dee Allori, to rodeos and to Jackson Hole, Wyoming with her trail riding friends, were among her fondest memories!

Sandy loved people and she loved life! She had a big smile, a big kind heart, a joyful spirit, and tons of energy!

Always one of the first to show up with some food, a helping hand, some love and compassion to comfort a sick friend or a bereaving family.

S

he will be deeply missed by her husband Alan Quey Bright whom she married on June 10, 1987 ; her son and his wife, Michael (Valerie )George; her grandchildren, Stormie (Nathan Cousins), Stonee, Ryker, and Ashton George and Devin Davis; her mother, Lois Veronesi; sister, Teena (Stephen )Rupp; sister-in-law, Shelley (Kent) Shoemaker ; brother-in-laws, Barry (Betty) and Mark Bright; step sister, Nancy Veronesi; step brothers, Tom (Barbie) and Michael (Carol) Veronesi; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts , uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by; her son, Alan George; father, Samuel Harmon Jr.; brother, Peter Harmon; in-laws, Ralph (Mick) and Helen Bright; sister-in-law, Ginger (Gail) Beers; brother-in-law Donald Bright; Grandparents, Oren and Mary Brocious Copenhaver and Orlando (Pete) and Olive Harmon; and stepfather Milton Veronesi.

Special thanks to Pastor Jimmy Swogger and Patty Toy for their visits. And special thanks to her precious caregiver Tina Shreckengost who gave her loving compassionate care.

There will be a memorial service at Oakland Church of God, Distant PA on Thursday, December 2,2021 with visitation from 1:00 to 2:00. Service at 2:00.

Online condolences can be found at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

God received a beautiful angel in heaven on this day.

