Sidney S. Unverzagt, 67, of Knox, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Born December 1, 1953, in Grove City, Sidney was the son of the late Bernie and Wanda Unverzagt.

Sidney graduated from Moniteau High School. He drove truck for Altmire Trucking.

On September 2, 1989, Sidney married Debra McCleary who survives.

Sidney was a member of Night Cruisers. He loved being with his son while he was racing, spending time with his family and working on race cars and antique cars.

Along with his wife Sidney is survived by his children Randy Myers of Michael, IL, Mindy McCoy of Girard, OH and Sidney Unverzagt Jr. of Emlenton; his grandchildren Randie Myers of Knox, Alex Myers of Knox, Shasha Myers of Knox, Nadia Rhoads of Girard, OH, Preston McCox of Girard, OH, Ower Unverzagt of Fryburg and Landon Unverzagt of Emlenton, two great grand children Everlyn and Delanya and a sister Vernie Young of Eau Claire.

Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, a son Robbie Myers a granddaughter Laci Myers, a brother Rodney Unverzagt and his father in law Eugene McCleary.

At this time there are no services planned for Sidney.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

