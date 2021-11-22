SPONSORED: Need Winter Tires? Shop Local, Shop Kerle Tire in Clarion!

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t forget to winterize your vehicle! Travel on tires you can trust: Shop local, shop at Kerle Tire Company located on Mays Road in Clarion!

Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.





Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.