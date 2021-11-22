SPONSORED: Production Line Positions Available at Colony Homes
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Colony Homes, a division of The Commodore Corporation, an industry leader in manufactured and modular housing, is seeking dedicated individuals for their production line.
Work Schedule:
7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; ½ hour unpaid lunch, (2) 10-minute breaks, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.
Essential Functions/Job Tasks:
Capable of performing multiple production line positions, such as: installing furnaces and exterior doors, building walls, carrying items throughout the building, installing hot water tanks, etc.
Secondary job functions include: sweeping dust and debris to maintain clean, clear, and unobstructed walkways.
A probationary period of 45 worked days; following probation period, benefits include health, 401k, optional eye, and dental coverage, etc.
Must be 18+ years of age.
Job Type: Full-time
Stop by the Colony Homes facility on Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, and apply today!
