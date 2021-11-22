 

Stanley Shimkus

Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-yUlDfhZgpZC0MxuStanley Shimkus, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Born at Newton Falls, OH on May 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Alizas and Barbara Gustaskus Shimkus.

He was a graduate of UC Berkley with a degree in civil engineering and was of the catholic faith.

Mr. Shimkus proudly served his country with the US Army during the Korean War.

On June 27, 2014 in Marienville he married the former Victoria Westerman. She survives.

Prior to his retirement he was in management for Volkswagen.

His memberships include the Vets Club of Marienville and Clarion American Legion.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, spending time outdoors, and his canine companion, Buddy.

His wife Victoria survives him.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his brothers, Albert and George; and his sisters, Anne, Lucille and Cecelia.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA were entrusted with final arrangements for Mr. Shimkus.

As per his wishes there will be no services held.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


