Victorie Lynn Showers, 76, of Knox, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Born on May 8, 1945, Victorie was the daughter of the late Leon and Phoebe Hannold.

Victorie worked for Helpmates, the Comfort Inn and ASR Industries.

In September of 1965 Victorie married Wilbert “Bill” Showers who survives.

Victorie enjoyed going on the road in the truck with her husband and going on vacations.

She loved going out on the lake in the boat and visiting and hanging out with her great grand baby K.K.

She liked going out to the farm to watch the animals and going to the races at Sportsman’s Speedway.

She loved to go to church and sitting on her best friend Stella Hook’s porch talking and swinging.

Victorie is survived by her husband Bill, her children Lynette (James) Slagle, Staci Showers and her fiancé Mike Sayre and Thadd Showers all of Knox; her stepsons David Showers of Erie, Michael (Marcella) Showers of Erie and Jim (Jolenne) Kostelansky of Leechburg; her grandchildren Jeanna Showers of Knox, Matt (Kristen) Slagle of Knox; her step grandchildren Andy (Ashley) Showers, Nikki Showers, Tyler Showers all of Erie, Nick (Jaclyn) Kostelansky of Apollo, Scott Kostelansky of Leechburg, Matt (Tammie) Kostelansky of Kittaning, Dylan Kostelansky and Amanda Kostelansky; great granddaughter Kaylor Lee Shay and two sisters Penny Gourley of Reidsburg and Roselie (Tom) Jackson of Parker.

Victorie was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Tara Lee Showers.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with pastor John Green officiating.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

