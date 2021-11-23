 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, possibly mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 6 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – Showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before midnight, then rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.