A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, possibly mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 6 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – Showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before midnight, then rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

