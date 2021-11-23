Amanda Irwin Keeps Her Patients’ Skin Healthy at Simply Skin

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The newest employee at Simply Skin Medical Spa, Amanda Irwin brings an impressive educational background and professional charisma to ensure her patients’ skincare needs are met.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media)

A native of Hazen, Irwin studied at Clarion University – Venango Campus, earning an associate’s degree in nursing in 2017. She then went to the main Clarion campus and earned a bachelor’s, also in nursing, in 2019.

Afterward, Irwin went to esthetician school in Altoona, graduating in April of this year. She is currently attending Clarion University to earn a Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner Program and is expecting to graduate in the spring of 2023.

Irwin explained she has always taken an interest in skincare, as well as helping others with their skin.

“I just really love skincare, helping others with their skin if they have any self-esteem issues or things like that,” she told exploreClarion.com. “Like people who struggle with acne all their life, it can just be very frustrating for them.

Before she started at Simply Skin in August, Irwin worked as a full-time nurse for four years at Penn-Highlands DuBois; she said skin was also her main interest.

“I’ve always wanted to get into this field,” she said.

At Simply Skin, Irwin works as a nurse and esthetician. Her duties consist of assisting the medical director and owner of the spa, Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier, as well as administering the different treatments to their patients.

“Because I’m a nurse, too, I can do a little bit more stuff as an esthetician, so I’ll be doing facials, waxing, the dermal infusion, lashes, laser-hair removal. Dr. Hoffmeier has been teaching me the tool sculpting too,” she said.

The range of treatments at Simply Skin is something Irwin likes.

“My favorite part about working here is it’s very diverse. There are so many treatments for anything you could think of,” she said.

While Irwin says she doesn’t get much free time, she makes time to hang out with her friends and family, as well as take care of her two dogs and two horses.

She will even pick up shifts at Penn-Highlands DuBois on her days off, where she will work as a general nurse.

For those questioning if working in skincare is something they would enjoy doing, Irwin recommends they attend esthetician school to see if it’s something they like.

“If they are questioning it, they could definitely go to esthetician school and see if they like it,” she said. “I went down the path that I became a nurse first and went and got my esthetician later. But for people that want to specifically work in this field, they can go to esthetician school and work as an esthetician.”

Asked if there is an advantage to being both a nurse and an esthetician, Irwin explained, “You can do more if you’re a nurse, but if you’re already a nurse, you can do both.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.