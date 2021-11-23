Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer Teams Medal at Competition in IUP

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer Gym competed over the weekend at a tournament in Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with all three of the gym’s teams earning medals in the competition.

(Platinum Team, all from left, front row: Kenzie Reitz, Kynlee Boozer, Ellie Bell-Ford, Vivian Klugh, Bexley Monrean, and IcyAnn Switzer; middle row: Kendayl Hilliard, Lilly Moore, Hayleigh Crissman, Hannah Belloit, Bailey Stevens, Gannon Clinger, Emma Moore, and Ariana Engelhardt; back row: Scarlett Jones, Sami Nulp, Hadlee Rearick, Allison Kiehl, Heidi Troup, Adelynn Songer, Eviana Reed, and Kaylee Boozer.)

Coach and gym owner Amber Kimmel told exploreClarion.com the Peal Team (ages three through six) medaled in the tiny novice division, Platinum Youth Level One team placed third in the youth prep division, and the Ash Team Level Two placed first in the junior prep division.

“We are speechless from this past weekend,” said Kimmel. “We came in as the underdogs. No one knew us. To come out with great performances, trophies, medals, and teams that hit zero, means we had no deductions, left quite an impression on a lot of people. The athletes gave it their all, and that is all we could ask for.”

(Pearl Team, from left: Niko Kimmel, Sadie Johnston, Ellison (Ellie) Anthony, Madelyn Marshall, and Gradie Clinger. Missing from photo: Aria Watkins-Campbell, Averie Collins, Athena Sattely, Harleigh Davenport, Lillie Cramer, and Cora Stroup.)

Kimmel explained there were seven teams in the tiny novice division, six in the youth prep division, and three in the junior prep division.

She commented her athletes were astounded by their success.

“When the athletes heard their name announced regarding what place they were awarded, the looks on their faces were priceless,” said Kimmel. “The athletes, and coaches, shed some happy tears. They were very excited and so proud of themselves. Hard work is paying off.”

The athletes at Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer are now working hard for their next competition. Kimmel previously told exploreClarion.com, Platinum and Ash teams have the goal of earning a bid to a national competition called “The One,” in March of next year.

“This was not a tournament for a bid,” she explained. “Our first bid event is going to be in December in the Pittsburgh area.”

(Ash Team, all from left, front row: Kynlee Boozer, Gannon Clinger, Mya Monrean, and Blake Brothers; middle row: Adelynn Songer, Kaylen Minich, and Breanna Crawford; third row: Shaylee Rupp, Morgan Kiehl, Lilly Cravener, and Riley Kerchinski.)

Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer is a tumbling and cheerleading gym founded by Amber Kimmel in late 2019.

Located in Fairmount City, the gym teaches kids tumbling and cheerleading, and offers opportunities for participation in competitive cheer.

RELATED:

‘Coach Blondie’ Tumble and Cheer Sees Great Success in New Venture

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.