Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Pecan Stuffing

The multi-grain bread in this recipe will add a hearty, crunchy taste!

Ingredients

8 cups cubed day-old multi-grain bread

3/4 cup golden raisins



1/2 cup apple juice1/4 cup olive oil4 celery ribs, diced1 large onion, chopped3 garlic cloves, minced1 cup minced fresh parsley1-1/2 teaspoons salt1-1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage3/4 teaspoon dried thyme1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed1/4 teaspoon pepper1 large egg1-1/2 to 2 cups chicken broth1-1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

Directions

-Preheat oven to 225°. Place bread cubes in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until partially dried, tossing occasionally, 30-40 minutes. Set aside. Increase oven temperature to 325°.

-Meanwhile, combine raisins and apple juice in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove from the heat; let stand for 15 minutes. In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add celery, onion, and garlic; cook and stir until tender, 5-7 minutes. Stir in parsley, salt, sage, thyme, fennel seeds, and pepper; remove from the heat.

-Beat egg and broth; add to vegetable mixture with bread cubes and raisin mixture. Toss well. Stir in pecans. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

-Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes longer.

