Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Pecan Stuffing

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The multi-grain bread in this recipe will add a hearty, crunchy taste!

Ingredients

8 cups cubed day-old multi-grain bread
3/4 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup apple juice
1/4 cup olive oil
4 celery ribs, diced
1 large onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup minced fresh parsley
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1-1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage
3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 large egg
1-1/2 to 2 cups chicken broth
1-1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

Directions

-Preheat oven to 225°. Place bread cubes in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until partially dried, tossing occasionally, 30-40 minutes. Set aside. Increase oven temperature to 325°.

-Meanwhile, combine raisins and apple juice in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove from the heat; let stand for 15 minutes. In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add celery, onion, and garlic; cook and stir until tender, 5-7 minutes. Stir in parsley, salt, sage, thyme, fennel seeds, and pepper; remove from the heat.

-Beat egg and broth; add to vegetable mixture with bread cubes and raisin mixture. Toss well. Stir in pecans. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

-Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes longer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


