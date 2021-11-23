Clarion County Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Three New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths as of Monday, November 22.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 5,720 while the death toll increased to 139.

Neighboring Forest County reported three new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,724 and leaving the death toll at 28.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, there were 5,186 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,696,959.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/22/21 – 5,186

11/19/2021 through 11/21/21 – 17,445

11/18/21 – 6,920

11/17/21 – 6,637

11/16/21 – 6,024

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 10061 40 10101 224 (1 new) Butler 28007 57 28064 543 (5 new) Clarion 5704 16 5720 139 (4 new) Clearfield 12380 46 12426 224 (4 new) Crawford 12816 39 12855 216 (3 new) Elk 4684 12 4696 65 Forest 1721 3 1724 28 Indiana 10383 54 10437 258 (1 new) Jefferson 5899 25 5924 141 (1 new) McKean 5702 24 5726 101 (1 new) Mercer 15363 39 15402 364 (3 new) Venango 7697 33 7730 162 (2 new) Warren 4869 67 4936 149 (2 new)

There are 3,174 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 751 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 18 increased to 11.7%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 33,003 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 22, 73.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 15,070,162 total vaccine doses, including 1,379,039 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

130,449 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

6,582,165 people are fully vaccinated; with 50,414 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 49,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 277,199 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,870,124 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 67,776 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 49,375 cases among employees, for a total of 117,151 at 1,667 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,073 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 5 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Non-profit organizations, childcare and educational institutions can now apply for the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program which supports grassroots outreach efforts including local media buys, creation of outreach and training materials, sponsorship of vaccine-related community events, equipment rental to assist with setting vaccine appointments, and more.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

