Clarion Hospital Reports 70 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 70 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, November 22, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 11/21/2021: 17,078
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 14,321
Positives: 3,278

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 11/21/2021: 76,651
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 24,448
Positives: 9,596

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/22/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 16 patients. 0 suspected. 16 confirmed. 6 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 11/21/2021

Butler Memorial Hospital: 45 patients. 1 suspected. 44 confirmed. 8 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 11/20/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


