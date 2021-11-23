Clarion-Limestone Academic Decathlon Wins Second Place

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone Academic Decathlon Team recently competed in their first competition of the season and brought home a second place overall win.

Individual medal winners include Michael Aaron, Gavyn Dunn, Nate Megnin, Nick Caro, Logan Meier, Mike Snyder, Bracey Goheen, Jordan Hesdon, and Robyn Stahlman.

The team’s next competition will take place on Saturday, December 4.

