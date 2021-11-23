Clarion Volleyball: Golden Eagles to Face Edinboro in First Round of NCAA Atlantic Regional

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team will face Edinboro for a fourth time this season, as Clarion drew the Fighting Scots in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional hosted by Wheeling.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rivals will face off with one another on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Alma Grace McDonough Center at a time to be determined.

Clarion will enter the tournament as the fifth seed in the region, while Edinboro comes in as the fourth seed.

The teams have met three times already this season, twice in the regular season and once in the PSAC Tournament. Edinboro got the better of Clarion in both regular season meetings, winning by 3-0 scores both at Tippin Gym as well as McComb Fieldhouse. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting, a 3-0 drubbing in Edinboro in the first round of the conference tournament. Clarion went on to win their first PSAC championship since 2010.

Details regarding start times, tickets and media coverage links will be posted to ClarionGoldenEagles.com as they become available.

