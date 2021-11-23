 

GANT: DuBois Man Waives Hearing in Drug Case

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsDUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man accused of possessing a variety of drugs waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday during centralized court.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Police say Robert Lee Harmick, 60, sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on June 8.

After this sale, police obtained a search warrant which they executed on his South Jared Street residence.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, they found two baggies of methamphetamine, numerous stamp bags of heroin, Fentanyl, buprenorphine, digital scales, and money in the home.

In an interview with police, Harmick admitted to purchasing two ounces of methamphetamine from two men from Ohio.

Harmick is charged with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $50,000, unsecured at the time of the hearing.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

