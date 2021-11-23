 

Helen L. Moyer

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 05:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Helen L. Moyer, 89, a long-time resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.

Born on September 23, 1932, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Royden and Aldeen Knight Goodemote.

Mrs. Moyer was raised in Oil City and graduated from Oil City High School in 1950.

Upon graduation, Helen worked for Pennzoil. She retired after 40 years in 1990.

She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Oil City. Over the years, she volunteered to serve on many church committees. She enjoyed attending various functions with her Sunday School class.

Helen was a former member of the Zonta Club for 20 years.

On June 19, 1954, Helen was married to Robert B. Moyer, Sr., who preceded her in death on April 3, 2019. They were married in the First Evangelical United Brethren Church, now known as Calvary United Methodist Church, by the Reverend Clarence Miller.

She is survived by two children, Debra Crowley and husband Steve of Lewisburg and Robert Moyer Jr. of Erie; Four grandchildren, Royd Crowley of Oil City, Kara Spangler and husband John of Williamsport, Paige Moyer and Ainsley Moyer of Erie; and two great grandchildren, Blake and Leah Spangler of Williamsport.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marge Moyer of Oil City and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Robert, Helen is preceded in death by a brother, Carl Goodemote, a nephew, Douglas Michael Moyer, and a brother-in-law, Richard Moyer.

Per Helen’s request, services will be private.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Oakwood Heights, 10 Vo-Tech Dr., Oil City, the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main. St., Seneca, or to Calvary United Methodist Church, 115 E. 1st St, Oil City.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

