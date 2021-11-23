Immaculate Conception Parish Student Council Donates $100 to iGiveCatholic

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Immaculate Conception Parish School Student Council recently presented Father Monty Sayers with a donation of $100.00 for the #iGoveCatholic program.

Celebrated annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, #iGiveCatholic kicks off the season of giving throughout the Catholic communities. It is intended to help bring Catholic communities together in a joyous way to not only give thanks but to give back, as well. It is also intended to inspire each Catholic to practice faithful stewards by participating in the global day of giving, Giving Tuesday.

This year, Immaculate Conception Parish School has set a goal of $10,000.00 for the #iGiveCatholic mission. With this in mind, even the youngest of the parish’s members have found a way to dig deep and give back.

The Immaculate Conception Parish School Student Council presented Father Monty with a generation donation of $100 recently. Student Council President, Ryan Miles, and Vice President, Samantha Patton presented their contribution on behalf of the entire student council at the closing of morning’s Mass last Thursday.

Father Monty then surprised the Student Council representatives by matching their $100 donation, for a total donation of $200.

Individuals wishing to help during this season of giving may donate by dropping off monetary donations in an envelope to the school office by November 30, or by donating online at https://erie.igivecatholic.org/ from November 15-30. To donate online simply visit https://erie.igivecatholic.org/, search for and select Immaculate Conception Parish School Clarion, and click the donate button.

All of the funds raised during this time will stay local within our school and benefit the students.

