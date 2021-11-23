Judyth C. Garris (Bates) (Brautigam), Age 80, and a lifelong faithful follower of Christ has gone to be with her Lord and Savior on November 10, 2021.

She passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer.

She is survived by her beloved husband Leonard; brothers Charles (Thelma) Bates, Roland (Sarah) Bates, and Robert Bates; sons Jeffrey (Brenda) Brautigam, and Jim (Angie) Brautigam; stepdaughters Susan (Charles) Krul, and Sandi Garris (Bob McNally); Grandma to Morgan (Blake) Walter, Kurt, Darren, Jamie, and Nicole Brautigam; step-grandma to Steve (Nikki) White, Bill (Erin) White, and Jim (Amanda) White, Brian Garris, Karyn (Phil) Debrasky, and Sarah Garris; also 12 step great-grandchildren.

Judy was originally from Pittsburgh, PA, moved to Fisher, PA, where she and Leonard spent the last 27 years enjoying the outdoors and traveling in their Airstream trailer or Honda Goldwing motorcycle all throughout the country.

She loved serving the Lord as a member of the choir and volunteering for multiple church activities.

One of her favorite past times was playing board games with her friends, family and especially her grandchildren. Judy will always be remembered by the way that she touched the lives of so many people.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 16, between 10-11 am at Hampton Presbyterian Church, 2942 E. Hardies Road, Gibsonia, PA. A celebration of life service to follow at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Judy’s name to World Vision at http://donate.worldvision.org/cart.

WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE – Scott Township (412-563-2800) – Entrusted with arrangements. www.slaterfuneral.com

