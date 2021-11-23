Karen Sue Simpson Plyler, 75, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her home following a lengthy illness.

She was born on January 3, 1946 in Brookville; daughter of the late John B. and Eleanor Vera Garner Kriebel.

Karen married Eric “Pat” Simpson on January 12, 1967, who preceded her in death.

She was a nurse for numerous years until she retired.

Karen enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog, Maggie.

She is survived by her two sons, Rick Booth and his wife, Tammy, of Rimersburg and Jamie Simpson and his fiancé, Trisha, of Clarion; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Karen is also survived by her two sisters, Twila Uzmack and her husband, Joe, of Elk City and Donna Avey of Clarion.

In addition to her parents and husband; Karen was preceded in death by her three sons, Bobbie Booth, Danny Booth, and Jeremy Simpson; a grandson, Jordan Booth; her two brothers, Harry Kriebel and Richard Kriebel; and a sister, Jackie Himes.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Karen’s wishes, there will be no services.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

