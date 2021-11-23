Leonard Garris, age 95, passed away on November 17, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judyth (Bates) Garris on November 10, 2021. Together in life and death.

He lived his passions with gusto. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of designing and constructing his own home in the country, starting at the age of 67.

He and Judy enjoyed 28 years in this house. They also loved traveling the country together in their Airstream camper, along with their ever present canine companion.

Leonard made several trips to Alaska on his Goldwing motorcycle, the last one with Judy crocheting behind him in the passenger seat.

They also loved to canoe, spending 10 days, several years ago in the boundary waters of Minnesota.

He could always be seen with a camera around his neck, photographing nature wherever he traveled.

Leonard worked as a lithographer in Pittsburgh, then Erie Pennsylvania. He ran his own business for several years in Pittsburgh doing silkscreen advertising for various clients.

He is survived by his daughters, Sue (Charles) Krul and Sandi Garris and partner Bob McNally; Stepsons Jeffrey (Brenda) Brautigam and Jim (Angie) Brautigam; grandpa to Brian Garris, Steve (Nikki) White, Karyn (Phil) Debrasky, Bill (Erin) White, Sarah Garris, and Jim (Amanda) White; step grandpa to Morgan (Blake) Walter, Kurt, Darren, Jamie, and Nicole Brautigam; and Great grandpa to Lily, Jurnee, Fiona, Amelia, Evan, Lochlyn, Cameron, Clover, Cole, Meadow, Levi, and Wyatt.

A memorial service for Leonard and Judy will be at 2pm on Sunday, November 28th at Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, PA. A light lunch will follow the service.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leonard’s name to Animal Care and Welfare Inc., Box 8257, Pittsburgh, PA 15218.

WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, SCOTT TWP, ENTRUSTED WITH THE GARRIS FAMILY ARRANGEMENTS. www.slaterfuneral.com.

