Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost, 69, of Ellwood City passed away on Sunday, November 21st, 2021 at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp..

Mrs. Frost was born in Washington, Pa to the late Alex and Ethel Bungard on March 13, 1953.

She had graduated from the Trinity High School in Washington, Pa.

For a brief time she worked at the McGuire Memorial Home in New Brighton. She then joined her husband with his business, Samco Services, where they sold and serviced dental equipment.

Marilyn is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish, the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers, and was a long time First Grade CCD Teacher.

She also belonged and was a past president of The Legion of Mary, and the Holy Redeemer Rosary Maker organization which was started by Father Raymond Boccardi. The group made thousands of Rosary’s which where sent to service men and women serving oversees.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Stephen D. Frost, daughter, Mary Margaret Frost of Darlington, son, Michael J. Frost of New Castle, grandchildren, William A. McIntosh, Anne M. Clemons, Phoenix R. Schwartz, Ian M. Frost, Liam J. Frost, and Micah D. Frost, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Anne Marie Frost, and brothers, John Bungard, Alex “Sonny” Bungard Jr., and Jim Bungard.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating.

Interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Members of the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church on Saturday by 9:50 am to form and honor guard.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Frost’s name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.

