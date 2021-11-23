Oberlander: State Funds Will Help Sligo Replace Vital Pedestrian Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Residents and visitors of Sligo will have safer access to walk throughout the community through a state grant recently approved and announced by Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest).

Sligo Borough will receive $163,968 replace a vital pedestrian bridge that is centrally located within the community and connects busy Route 58 and the Union Elementary School, Union Council of Governments’ pool and park, churches, local businesses and residences.

The existing pedestrian bridge is deteriorating and poses a safety risk to all who use it.

“Sligo Borough officials and Clarion County commissioners have been working hard on this project, and I was happy to lend my support because I know how important it is to have safer access through town,” Oberlander said.

“I want to thank everyone who put forth this successful grant application as this bridge will be beneficial to Sligo for years to come.”

The new bridge, estimated at just over $234,000, would include a prefabricated, single-span structure. Thanks to a local foundation, 30 percent of the cost is being matched, with the state grant funding the remainder.

The grant funding is made possible through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Agency’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.

