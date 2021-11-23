 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Oberlander: State Funds Will Help Sligo Replace Vital Pedestrian Bridge

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2021-10-13-at-2.28.38-PM-e1634153194486HARRISBURG, Pa. – Residents and visitors of Sligo will have safer access to walk throughout the community through a state grant recently approved and announced by Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest).

Sligo Borough will receive $163,968 replace a vital pedestrian bridge that is centrally located within the community and connects busy Route 58 and the Union Elementary School, Union Council of Governments’ pool and park, churches, local businesses and residences.

The existing pedestrian bridge is deteriorating and poses a safety risk to all who use it.

Donna Oberlander

“Sligo Borough officials and Clarion County commissioners have been working hard on this project, and I was happy to lend my support because I know how important it is to have safer access through town,” Oberlander said.

“I want to thank everyone who put forth this successful grant application as this bridge will be beneficial to Sligo for years to come.”

The new bridge, estimated at just over $234,000, would include a prefabricated, single-span structure. Thanks to a local foundation, 30 percent of the cost is being matched, with the state grant funding the remainder.

The grant funding is made possible through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Agency’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.