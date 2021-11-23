Police Investigating Burglary in Harmony Township

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred in Harmony Township.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a location on Preacher Hill Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22.

The victim is listed as a 45-year-old Zelienople man.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.