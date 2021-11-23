Renee R. Lineman, 67, of Oil City, passed away at her home in Ormond Beach, Florida on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Born October 4, 1954, in Edinboro, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Alice McGuire Hudy.

Renee was a graduate of General McLane High School in Edinboro.

She worked for 21 years as the office manager and equipment operator for Lineman and Sons in Oil City and loved running the crane.

Renee loved spending time with her grandkids and enjoyed riding her motorcycle. She and Bryan were members of the “Mayo Gang” group of friends in Florida.

On April 25, 2009, she was married to Bryan E. Lineman who survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, James Hoffman and his wife Annice of Erie, Michael Hoffman of Oil City, Nicole Morris and her husband Marcus of Oil City, and Russell Lineman and his wife Emily of Oil City; and seven grandchildren, Michael Hoffman, Landon Hoffman, Elsa Hoffman, Mackena Morris, Findley Hoffman, Ryland Morris, and Simon Hoffman.

Also surviving are two siblings, John Hudy and his wife Georgia of Edinboro, and Colleen DeBrakeleer and her husband Lee of Mill Village.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Clayton Morris; and a sister, Sharon Schock.

There will be no visitation.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 4:30 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com

