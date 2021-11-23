Rhonda Jane Dunlap, 72, of Polk passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born on July 11, 1949 in Grove City, PA to the late Robert Michael and Jane (Gardner) Michael.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School and worked in medical records at Polk Center. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Franklin, PA.

Furthermore, she enjoyed camping, traveling, going to casinos, being outdoors, and flower gardening.

Rhonda was married to her beloved husband Kenneth L. Dunlap, whom she married on February 13, 1970 in Stoneboro, he survives at home; she is also survived by four siblings: Roberta Hartman, Robert Michael, Jr., Randall Michael and his wife Cynthia, and Richard Michael and his wife Michelle; and close family members, Alan Doutt and his wife Kathy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Polk.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

