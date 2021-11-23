 

Shirley J. Wilson

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 05:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Shirley J. Wilson, 85, of Oil City, PA., passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Born Feb. 17, 1936 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Albert & Beatrice Goodwill Kurschinske.

Shirley was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on April 11, 1953 to Garr L. Wilson and he preceded her in death on March 17, 1994.

Shirley worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Eckerd Drug Store in Oil City for many years.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

She was a life member of the Pulaski Club and the Polish National Alliance and enjoyed watching her tv shows.

She is survived by two children, Garry Wilson & his significant other Mary K. McFadden of Oil City; Patty Wilson-White of Leesburg, FL; 4 Grandchildren, Jody Neely and her husband Troy and their children Olivia, Alaina and Dakota; Michael Wilson & his wife Regina and their children Maverick Wilson and Dylann Jean Wilson; Adrienne & her husband Jimbo of Ocala, FL; And Desiree Hartzell and her wife Amber of Leesburg, FL

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son in law David White, a grandson, Matthew Wilson, and four sisters, Pauline Proper, Edna Sumoske, Anna Marie Wilson Proper and Emma Louise Hanna.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


