UPDATE: Interstate 80 Westbound Reopened in Jefferson County, Eastbound Lanes Remain Closed

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 westbound has reopened while Interstate 80 eastbound remains closed at Exit 90 – DuBois Regional Airport due to multiple vehicle crashes.

(Photo courtesy of Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company #1)

According to PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, I-80 westbound has reopened while I-80 eastbound remains closed from Exit 90 – DuBois Regional Airport (Jefferson County) to Exit 97 – US219 DuBois/Brockway (Clearfield County).

The closures in both lanes occurred earlier this morning due to multiple-vehicle crashes in the area.

Sources say the closures have created major backlogs of traffic on Interstate 80.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the crashes within the next 48 hours.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

