Wayne L. Sheffer, 64, of Oil City, PA. passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Born Oct. 19, 1957 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late William & Joan Stephens Sheffer.

Wayne was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

He had worked in Building Maintenance for PennDot for 35 years before retiring.

On May 13, 1976, he was married to the former Linda J. Young, and she survives.

Wayne enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Rebecca Fritzius & her husband Kris of Pittsburgh; Laura Shreffler & her husband Andy of Venus; Five grandchildren: Tyler, Zoe, Bella, Ethan and Abigail.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Jim Sheffer.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.