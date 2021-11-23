 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Wayne L. Sheffer

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 05:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Wayne L. Sheffer, 64, of Oil City, PA. passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Born Oct. 19, 1957 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late William & Joan Stephens Sheffer.

Wayne was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

He had worked in Building Maintenance for PennDot for 35 years before retiring.

On May 13, 1976, he was married to the former Linda J. Young, and she survives.

Wayne enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Rebecca Fritzius & her husband Kris of Pittsburgh; Laura Shreffler & her husband Andy of Venus; Five grandchildren: Tyler, Zoe, Bella, Ethan and Abigail.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Jim Sheffer.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.