Woman Reported Missing in Harrisville Found Safe

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a woman who was reported missing in Butler County on Monday has been located.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, 37-year-old Marcella Greenly has been located and is safe.

Greenly was reported missing on Monday after having last been seen in Harrisville.


