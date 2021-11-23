Woman Reported Missing in Harrisville Found Safe

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a woman who was reported missing in Butler County on Monday has been located.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, 37-year-old Marcella Greenly has been located and is safe.

Greenly was reported missing on Monday after having last been seen in Harrisville.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.