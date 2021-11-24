A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Low around 27. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

