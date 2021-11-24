Art Institute of Permanent Makeup by Sherry Raabe Makes Clients ‘Feel Confident Again’; Open House Set for Friday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – For those wanting permanent makeup, and for those aspiring to learn how to become a permanent makeup artist, Sherry Raabe has the solution with her recently-opened Art Institute of Permanent Makeup by Sherry Raabe in Shippenville.
Located at 10790 Rt. 322 in Shippenville, the Art Institute functions as a school for permanent makeup, as well as Raabe’s own permanent makeup business.
Raabe (pictured above) has been a permanent makeup artist for 14 years. She learned the trade with Betty McKisson at Wellness Health Options and decided to open up her own location in July of this year.
“I enjoy it,” Raabe told exploreClarion.com. “It’s a fun profession because you’re giving back something that somebody might be missing due to an illness or some type of trauma.”
Permanent makeup, Raabe explained, can help those who suffer from allergies and are unable to apply regular makeup, as well as cancer survivors, who lost hair during their treatment.
“If they’ve had allergies to over-the-counter makeup, they’re a perfect candidate for permanent makeup,” she said. “If they’re a cancer survivor, or if they have some type of skin disease, there are several different reasons. But, the main ones are allergies, cancer, or as we get older, we lose our hair, and people want that look because your brows do the finishing framing of your face.”
To that end, Raabe’s business specializes in eyebrows, eyeliner, lip liner, full lip color, and areola camouflaging.
Permanent makeup is a tattoo using specific permanent makeup pigments, Raabe explained, and looks natural and convincing.
“A lot of times people can’t believe it’s actually a tattoo. It looks like somebody just has their makeup on,” she said.
The process to receive permanent makeup is a lengthy one. Raabe said clients usually have two sessions with her: one when they get most of the tattoo work done and a second, finishing session four weeks afterward.
“If you’re coming in, we take before and after pictures, we map you out, we draw to see what look you’re trying to achieve or get back,” she stated. “We’re looking to see if they just want to enhance their natural features that just lightened over a stretch of time.”
After Raabe is finished, she gives her clients homecare instructions, which she says need to be followed.
Clients, she said, can be assured her facility is clean and sanitary. Raabe is a practicing dental hygienist and public health dental hygienist practitioner.
“It’s a one type use of any type of product,” she said. “Everything is very, very sterile and new.”
Seeing her clients’ reactions to the permanent makeup is Raabe’s favorite part of her job.
“Making people happy and feel confident again,” she said. “The thing is, clients are so happy that you build those long relationships with your clients. Even though it is a business, they really appreciate your time and effort in making them feel complete again. It’s definitely a rewarding job by all means.”
(Pictured above: The Art Institute’s storefront in Route 322 in Shippenville. Photo submitted by Sherry Raabe.)
Academy
Raabe has seen much success on the teaching front and said she’s had many students graduate already after completing their required 100 hours of training.
“They get their certification through the Art Institute, but they also get a second certification through the American Academy of Micropigmentation, which is who I’m through,” she said. “They get to work on actual live clients. They get that experience, so when they walk out that door, they’re ready to start their own business and be able to have that confidence to the procedures on actual people.”
Students learn the intricacies of needle and color theory, the Fitzpatrick scale, sterilization techniques, skin and skin infections, and anatomy of the face.
Raabe stated the best students are those with dexterity, steady hands, and patience.
Open House
To let her existing clients know she is still in Clarion and to welcome new clientele, Raabe invites anyone interested in permanent makeup to an Open House at the Art Institute on Friday, November 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
“It’s just welcoming people in to let them know that one, I’m still in Clarion County and two, I’m offering the instructing part of it now, as well,” she said.
Those interested in Raabe’s services or teaching should contact her at 814-229-9352. She explained since she still works as a dental hygienist, she only meets with clients by appointment only.
