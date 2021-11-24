Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ginger-Streusel Pumpkin Pie
The streusel topping gives this pie a special touch your family will love!
Ingredients
1 sheet refrigerated pie crust
3 large eggs
1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
Streusel:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/3 cup finely chopped crystallized ginger
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, unroll crust. Transfer to a 9-in. pie plate and trim to 1/2 in. beyond edge of plate; flute edge.
-In a large bowl, whisk eggs, pumpkin, cream, sugars, cinnamon, salt, allspice, nutmeg and cloves. Pour into crust. Bake 40 minutes.
-In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in walnuts and ginger. Gently sprinkle over filling.
-Bake 15-25 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.
