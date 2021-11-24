Clarion County Reports 57 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Five New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Tuesday, November 23.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 5,777 while the death toll increased to 140.

Neighboring Forest County reported five new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,729 and leaving the death toll at 28.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, there were 7,569 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,704,528.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/23/21 – 7,569

11/22/21 – 5,186

11/19/2021 through 11/21/21 – 17,445

11/18/21 – 6,920

11/17/21 – 6,637

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 10101 54 10155 224 Butler 28064 167 28231 543 Clarion 5720 57 5777 140 (1 new) Clearfield 12426 80 12506 225 (1 new) Crawford 12855 94 12949 217 (1 new) Elk 4696 26 4722 65 Forest 1724 5 1729 28 Indiana 10437 90 10527 261 (3 new) Jefferson 5924 49 5973 142 (1 new) McKean 5726 20 5746 102 (1 new) Mercer 15402 72 15474 365 (1 new) Venango 7730 42 7772 162 Warren 4936 25 4961 149

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the next update to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboards will occur on Monday, Nov. 29.

There are 3,349 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 763 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 18 increased to 11.7%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, there were 98 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 33,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 23, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 68.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country.

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 15,139,743 total vaccine doses, including 1,417,641 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

137,174 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

6,589,002 people are fully vaccinated; with 69,581 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 50,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 277,446 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,877,018 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 67,729 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 49,520 cases among employees, for a total of 117,249 at 1,667 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,090 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 5 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Non-profit organizations, childcare and educational institutions can now apply for the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program which supports grassroots outreach efforts including local media buys, creation of outreach and training materials, sponsorship of vaccine-related community events, equipment rental to assist with setting vaccine appointments, and more.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

