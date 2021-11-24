Clarion University Men’s Basketball: Golden Eagles Roll Gators, 84-65

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team emerged victorious in their final game in the month of November, defeating Allegheny 84-65 in Tippin Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Clarion (4-1) kept consistent pressure on the Gators, pulling away for good early in the second half of action.

Allegheny did not shrink in the face of their tough road game, playing hard and keeping it within three possessions until nearly the halfway point of the second half. Jordan Greynolds hit a three-pointer at the 14:26 mark to cut the Golden Eagles’ lead to 53-45, but Clarion saw to it that they got no closer from that point on. Connor Ferrell drove the score up to 57-45 with a fast break three-pointer, and Gerald Jarmon hit a pull-up J on the next possession to keep it going. Ferrell finished off what turned out to be an 8-0 run at the 11:58 mark, taking a pass from Steve Kelly and burying a midrange jumper to make it 61-45.

Clarion’s lead never went below double-digits again, and the Gators’ offensive output dwindled as the Golden Eagles started to pull away. Kelly drove and scored in the paint to make it 70-56 at the 7:06 mark, and Mekhi Reynolds took a dish from Ferrell and dunked it home in transition to give Clarion a 20-point lead with less than five minutes remaining. Ibrahim Komara gave the Golden Eagles their largest lead of the night with a fast break bucket at the 2:29 mark, making it 83-57, and Clarion coasted down the stretch for the win.

Jarmon led all scorers with 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field. After not recording a field goal in the first 7:48 of action, he scored nine points in the next 1:11 in the first half, including buckets on four straight Clarion possessions. That sparked the Golden Eagles in what was at the time a tight game. Brian Roberts tied the score at 27 with a three-pointer at the 6:30 mark, but Lawrence Lemon broke the temporary stalemate with a spinning layup 37 seconds later. Clarion closed the half on a 14-4 run, capped by a jumper from Ferrell with 45 seconds left in the half.

Ferrell finished with his second double-double of the season, posting 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Clarion out-rebounded Allegheny by a 47-35 margin. Lemon finished with 10 points.

