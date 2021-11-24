Criminal Charge Against Area Man Accused of Refusing to Return Woman’s Laptop Withdrawn

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A theft charge filed against a Rouseville man who allegedly refused to return a laptop he borrowed from an area woman has been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charge against 37-year-old Nathan John McClintock was withdrawn on Tuesday, November 23:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

One summary count of disorderly conduct filed against McClintock was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim loaned her Apple laptop to her boyfriend, identified as Nathan McClintock, on August 10, so he could use it for his personal business.

After the two separated, McClintock stated that he would give the laptop back once he finalized a work project. The victim then reportedly made several attempts to retrieve her laptop over the span of two months, but never got it back, the complaint states.

The victim told police that her father also went to McClintock’s residence, but he was unsuccessful in locating McClintock.

The victim provided police with a receipt of purchase for the laptop, showing a price of $249.00.

On September 25, police made contact with McClintock by phone.

According to the complaint, McClintock told police he did have the laptop but was “not ready to give it back.” He indicated that he told the victim he would give it back once he completed his work project.

Police explained that the laptop had been reported as stolen and told McClintock that he needed to make immediate contact with the victim to return the laptop. McClintock reportedly stated he “does not care” and still needs to use the laptop, the complaint indicates.

Police then followed up with the victim on September 28 and were informed that McClintock still had not reached out to her.

The charge was filed against McClintock through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on October 13.

