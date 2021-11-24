 

The Inn & Manor at Deer Creek Winery Offering December Special

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Manor-213-1SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – The Manor at Deer Creek Winery is offering a midweek special during the month of December.

Book your midweek stay (Monday through Thursday) at The Inn & Manor at Deer Creek Winery for only $129/night by using Promo code $129 when booking your stay!

The Manor at Deer Creek Winery is a five-bedroom Inn B&B located on the Brooks family farm in Shippenville, located just steps away from the current winery.

The Manor offers 13 beautiful guest rooms, all with private bathrooms.

Manor-109-3-(1)

Enjoy great amenities like in-room fireplaces, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, a complimentary bottle of wine and two free wine glasses, access to the two-person hot tub on the Manor porch, in-room hot tubs (select rooms), and private porches (select rooms).

Any questions about The Manor can be answered by calling 814-354-7392 or by following Deer Creek Winery on Facebook for up-to-date happenings.

Manor-110


