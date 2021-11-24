The Inn & Manor at Deer Creek Winery Offering December Special
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – The Manor at Deer Creek Winery is offering a midweek special during the month of December.
Book your midweek stay (Monday through Thursday) at The Inn & Manor at Deer Creek Winery for only $129/night by using Promo code $129 when booking your stay!
The Manor at Deer Creek Winery is a five-bedroom Inn B&B located on the Brooks family farm in Shippenville, located just steps away from the current winery.
The Manor offers 13 beautiful guest rooms, all with private bathrooms.
Enjoy great amenities like in-room fireplaces, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, a complimentary bottle of wine and two free wine glasses, access to the two-person hot tub on the Manor porch, in-room hot tubs (select rooms), and private porches (select rooms).
Any questions about The Manor can be answered by calling 814-354-7392 or by following Deer Creek Winery on Facebook for up-to-date happenings.
