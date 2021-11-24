Featured Local Job: School Secretary
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 08:11 AM
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a School Secretary.
Clarion School Secretary
Temporary Assignment, 7:30 to 3:30 Monday-Friday, $12-$15/hr Non-Exempt
Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have clearances.
Duties (but not limited to):
- Maintain school calendar
- Coordinate special events
- Prepare Flyers for circulation
- Sort and distribute mail
- Order office supplies
- Filing
- Accept payments
- Assist with monitoring classrooms as needed
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
