First Grade Students at Immaculate Conception Parish School Detail How to Cook a Turkey

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Immaculate-Conception-School-FB safeCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students in Mrs. Cyphert’s first grade class at Immaculate Conception Parish School have shared their perspective on how to cook a turkey for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“First, get a turkey. Next put the turkey in a stove. Then cut the turkey. Last we eat the turkey!” – Gunnar

“First, get a turkey. Next, we cook a turkey. Then eat the turkey with my brother, dad and mom. Last, we eat pumpkin pie.” – Liam

“First, go get the turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, Take it out of the oven. Last, I will eat the turkey with my family.” – Hannah

“First, put it on the pan. Next, I will stuff the turkey. Then, I put it in the oven. Last my family and I will eat the turkey.” – Calista

“First, go get the turkey. Next, put the turkey in the oven. Then, take it out of the oven. Last, eat the turkey with my family.” – Mia

“First, get the turkey out of the freezer. Next, put the turkey in the pan, Then, I will cook the turkey in the oven. Last, I eat the turkey.” – Cora W.

“First, catch a turkey. Next, cook the turkey. Then, stuff the turkey. Last, we eat the turkey.” – Brian

“First, I would catch a turkey. Next, I will stuff the turkey. Then, I would put the turkey in the oven. Last, I eat it!” – Cora P.

“First, I would buy a turkey. Next, I would stuff the turkey. Then, I would cook it. Last, I would eat the turkey with my family.” – Scarlett

“First, I would stuff the turkey. Next, I would cook vegetables. Then, I would cook the turkey. Last, we eat the turkey at Thanksgiving.” – Teagan

“First, is stuffing the turkey. Next, is cooking the turkey. Then, I would cut the turkey. Last, I would eat the turkey with my Mom and Dad.” – Derrick

“First, I would get a turkey. Next, cook it. Then, cut it up. Last, eat it.” – Gabe


