Holiday Vendor & Craft Show Set for This Weekend at Cranberry Mall

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

cranberry-mall1CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Holiday Vendor & Craft Show to benefit the Relay for Life is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27.

It will include a wide variety of vendors, as well as a Chinese Auction.

Admission and parking are free, but donations for Relay for Life will be accepted.


