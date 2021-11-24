Joyce Ann Lindsey, 88, a resident of Utica, died peacefully at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, with family members by her side, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.

She was born Dec. 10, 1932, in Meadville, a beloved daughter of the late Cleon L. and Bertha B. Mills Douglas.

Following high school, Joyce was employed for more than 18 years by the Franklin Area School District at various cafeteria departments throughout the district.

She was happiest as a homemaker to her family. She cherished the fun times she was able to spend with them, whether it was spending quality time with them at the family’s longtime Tionesta camp, or just being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a faithful member of The First United Methodist Church in Franklin where she enjoyed singing in the church’s choir for many years.

Joyce will perhaps best be remembered by so many as “a very sweet and loving lady”.

She was married to Avard Wayne Lindsey Sr., who preceded her in death.

Joyce is survived by her children: Kathy Lindsey of Meadville, Shane Lindsey of Franklin, and Jacquelyn Marshall of Rice, Minnesota.

Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren: Brandi Doyle, Alan Lindsey, and Matthew Marshall; in addition to her beloved great-grandchildren: Ashley Doyle, Tanner Doyle, Brooklynn Doyle, Kase Marshall, and Ava Marshall.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Avard Wayne Lindsey Jr.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service in celebration of her life is being planned by her family, and will be announced at a later time.

Private interment will be beside her beloved husband, in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk St. Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.