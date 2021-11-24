Letter to Editor: A Thank You to Clarion EMS

The following letter was submitted by Linda Ponegalek and family.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Clarion EMS working the midnight shift on November 1, 2021.

I live in Marienville, and we do not have our own EMS Service anymore. That night my husband was having a medical emergency and after calling 911, I had to leave Marienville with my husband in my private vehicle to meet the EMS group en route heading to Clarion. After finally meeting, they took charge of the situation. At this time, another EMS ambulance arrived on the scene to assist. I know that if it were not for their professional assistance, my husband would not be here today. I also want to thank the Med Stat team who also helped to save his life.

I realize that this is what they are trained to do, but I want to thank all for everything they did.

Thanks to all first responders and medical professionals. My family and I are very thankful. My husband is recovering.

Sincere appreciation,

Linda Ponegalek and family