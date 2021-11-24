Mary A. Landi, age 101, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born in Sarah Furnace, Clarion County, to the late James and Carrie (Sardi) Aquilina.

Mary was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion.

She is survived by two nephews: James (Jeanne) Sheffer of Holley, NY and Steven (Lynne) Sheffer of Jacksonville, FL.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

