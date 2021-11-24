Mary Louise Plyler, 93, of Oil City, PA. passed away Nov. 22, 2021.

She fell at her home, causing her to lose her independence and had resided at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville since Sept. 21.

Born Dec. 20, 1927 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Anton & Myra Hirst Ulrich.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School and Hamot Medical School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for 30 years at the Oil City Hospital.

In her retirement she was remembered as the nurse on the night shift that helped to deliver numerous babies.

She and her sister Martha Sottiaux were known as the “fence ladies” at the local swimming pool.

Mary was married to Robert W. Plyler and he preceded her in death.

Mary was an avid reader, loved Christmas, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and working on the Derrick Crossword puzzles and Cryptoquotes.

She took great care in knowing about her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, each person was special in her eyes.

Mary is survived by her son R. David Plyler of Oil City, A daughter Gail Myszewski of Oil City, a daughter Jan Stiller & her husband Steve of Oil City and a daughter-in-law Peg Plyler of Statesville, NC. Her grandchildren, Michelle Stone & her husband Robin, David Myszewski, Jennifer Rudisill & her husband Brian, Amber Myszewski, Brian Plyler & his wife Danielle and Kevin Plyler & his wife Tabitha. She also leaves behind 6 great grandchildren. Avery, Madison, Matthew, Bryson, Lewis and newborn Jordon Rose.

We will miss her wit, wisdom and Love

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ned Plyler and Bruce Plyler and by her sisters Martha Sottiaux and Margaret Hanson and her brother Tony Ulrich.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be private, as Mary’s request.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society or to the Diabetes Association.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.