 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Mary Louise Plyler

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 @ 05:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Mary Louise Plyler, 93, of Oil City, PA. passed away Nov. 22, 2021.

She fell at her home, causing her to lose her independence and had resided at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville since Sept. 21.

Born Dec. 20, 1927 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Anton & Myra Hirst Ulrich.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School and Hamot Medical School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for 30 years at the Oil City Hospital.

In her retirement she was remembered as the nurse on the night shift that helped to deliver numerous babies.

She and her sister Martha Sottiaux were known as the “fence ladies” at the local swimming pool.

Mary was married to Robert W. Plyler and he preceded her in death.

Mary was an avid reader, loved Christmas, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and working on the Derrick Crossword puzzles and Cryptoquotes.

She took great care in knowing about her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, each person was special in her eyes.

Mary is survived by her son R. David Plyler of Oil City, A daughter Gail Myszewski of Oil City, a daughter Jan Stiller & her husband Steve of Oil City and a daughter-in-law Peg Plyler of Statesville, NC. Her grandchildren, Michelle Stone & her husband Robin, David Myszewski, Jennifer Rudisill & her husband Brian, Amber Myszewski, Brian Plyler & his wife Danielle and Kevin Plyler & his wife Tabitha. She also leaves behind 6 great grandchildren. Avery, Madison, Matthew, Bryson, Lewis and newborn Jordon Rose.

We will miss her wit, wisdom and Love

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ned Plyler and Bruce Plyler and by her sisters Martha Sottiaux and Margaret Hanson and her brother Tony Ulrich.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be private, as Mary’s request.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society or to the Diabetes Association.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.