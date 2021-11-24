No Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township late Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:21 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, near the 70.3-mile marker on I-80 westbound in Clarion Township.

Police say 54-year-old Regina Fink, of Woodside, New York, was operating a 2017 Lexus RX350 traveling west in the left lane when she became distracted, went across both lanes of travel, and off the north side of the road. The vehicle then struck an embankment with its front end, which caused it to roll over onto its roof.

Fink and her passenger, identified as 50-year-old Ruslan Levkovskiy, of Woodside, New York, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Leadbetter’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Police say Fink was cited for careless driving.

