Police Seeking Information on Garbage Truck Scattering Trash on Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information following a report of a garbage truck scattering trash along State Route 36 near Tylersburg on a regular basis.

Marienville-based State Police received a complaint on Tuesday, November 16, of a garbage truck losing some of its load along State Route 36 in the area of Tylersburg in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the complainant stated this occurs nearly every Tuesday morning, but the individual could not identify the trash collection company to whom the truck belongs.

Anyone with information regarding which company is losing trash or anyone who has seen trash falling off of a truck in the area is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

